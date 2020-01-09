Sign up
Photo 2025
Lamp base
My other the bed light no longer turns on so I had to buy a bedside light.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2466
photos
14
followers
20
following
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
441
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Tags
bedroom
,
lamp
,
silver
,
pjnn
