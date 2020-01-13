Previous
Ssh it's a secret by plainjaneandnononsense
My daughter had a bridal hairstyle practise tonight. I think her hairdresser did a fab job (curls will be smaller and tighter on the day)
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

