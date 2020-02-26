Previous
Mmm mmm by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2062

Mmm mmm

Out for tea today with my friend. First time for ages so we went the whole hog and followed a scrummy first course with a scrumptious pudding.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

ace
