World Book Day by plainjaneandnononsense
World Book Day

The children at work loved that I'd dressed up as a cat and thoroughly enjoyed the Grumpy Cat story I'd taken in from home. I love books and really enjoying seeing the children developing a love for them too.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

