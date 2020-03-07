Previous
Next
Making music by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2039

Making music

Harley and I had fun with a keyboard today. We took turns to sing and play. I played the Wheels on the Bus then for Harley's turn he sings "I'm still standing.. Yeah yeah yeah, feeling like a little kid" so funny.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise