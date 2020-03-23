Previous
Peekaboo to all those Going on a Bear Hunt. by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2049

Peekaboo to all those Going on a Bear Hunt.

Schools and parks are no longer the best places for children to be. Parents are encouraged to take their children for walks around the streets to get fresh air and exercise but avoid mixing. Spotting bears in windows help make these walks fun.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

