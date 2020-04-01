Sign up
Photo 2060
April Fool
The calendar manufacturers provided me with lots of space to fill with happenings in April... About as much use as a chocolate teapot!
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
calendar
,
april fool
,
lockdown
,
pjnn
Lynn
Looks like mine Jane, not much to put on it now though anyway x
April 1st, 2020
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
@lynnmumof5
I use my phones calendar as a diary and all its got for April is which bin to put out 😂
April 1st, 2020
