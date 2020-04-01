Previous
Next
April Fool by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2060

April Fool

The calendar manufacturers provided me with lots of space to fill with happenings in April... About as much use as a chocolate teapot!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
564% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynn
Looks like mine Jane, not much to put on it now though anyway x
April 1st, 2020  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
@lynnmumof5 I use my phones calendar as a diary and all its got for April is which bin to put out 😂
April 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise