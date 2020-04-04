Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2063
Running Repairs
The seam on Dan's running glove needed stitching. Normally a job I'd put off for one day but all this free time means I was straight on it.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2519
photos
14
followers
20
following
565% complete
View this month »
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
Latest from all albums
453
2060
454
2061
2062
455
2063
456
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sew
,
mend
,
pjnn
,
running repairs
