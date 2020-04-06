Previous
Next
Wedding Reminder by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2065

Wedding Reminder

My daughter had this made for me as one of my Mother's Day gifts this year. The lady who made her wedding bouquet made it using the same flowers.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
565% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise