Blast from the past by plainjaneandnononsense
Blast from the past

Make the most of the sunshine they said
Spend time in the garden with your kids they said
Turn lockdown into a positive they said

So I dug this out and we did... Dan and I had such a giggle playing swingball although I really should've moved out the way a bit quicker at one point.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
