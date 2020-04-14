Previous
Mistaken Identity by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2073

Mistaken Identity

Saw this on my visit to the postbox yesterday to post Harley's card. Through my sunglasses it looked orange and as it's just round the corner I nipped today to get my 'orange snap". Only to find without sunglasses it's yellow!!
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details

