Photo 2073
Mistaken Identity
Saw this on my visit to the postbox yesterday to post Harley's card. Through my sunglasses it looked orange and as it's just round the corner I nipped today to get my 'orange snap". Only to find without sunglasses it's yellow!!
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2539
photos
14
followers
20
following
567% complete
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2070
463
2071
464
2072
465
466
2073
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
shrub
,
pjnn
