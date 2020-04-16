Sign up
Photo 2075
A lick of paint
It's never going to look like new again but my old bench definitely looks better than earlier.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
1
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2542
photos
14
followers
20
following
568% complete
Tags
paint
,
bench
,
pjnn
Lynn
Looks lovely Jane, better than buying a new one xx
April 16th, 2020
