Photo 2129
Preparations
Getting ready to craft a decoration ready for VE day
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2628
photos
14
followers
21
following
583% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
30th April 2020 3:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
craft
,
fabric
,
pjnn
