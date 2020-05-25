Previous
Next
Lupin by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2216

Lupin

Definitely the tallest lupin flower since I bought this plant a few years ago
25th May 2020 25th May 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise