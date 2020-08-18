Previous
Feeling a little flat by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2337

Feeling a little flat

Oh dear, unexpected new tyre purchase needed today... My economising is not going well!
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
