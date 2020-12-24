Previous
Morning Sky by plainjaneandnononsense
Morning Sky

Yet another morning sky through my bedroom window capture. Back still painful so I'm not going out today meaning my photo of the day needed to be captured at home. How could I resist this when it presented itself on opening my curtains!
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
