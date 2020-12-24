Sign up
Photo 2465
Morning Sky
Yet another morning sky through my bedroom window capture. Back still painful so I'm not going out today meaning my photo of the day needed to be captured at home. How could I resist this when it presented itself on opening my curtains!
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
pjnn
