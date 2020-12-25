Christmas Gifts

My presents to my grown up children were different this year. My son is moving into his first house in the spring and I'm gifting him bedding which is yet to be purchased. So I bought a peg hanger and filled it with cleaning cloths as a jokey but useful gift. I finally got to give my daughter the memory stick of photos from her first 10 years. I whittled the photos down from about 2500 and took snaps of about 250 for her. She actually cried when she opened it and claims its the most thoughtful gift she's ever received.