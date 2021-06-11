Sign up
Photo 2633
This is my best side !
Feeling tired today ( too much heat or too much thinking lol). Decided not to push myself to run but didn't fancy being a couch potato so went for a 5k seaside stroll instead!
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3276
photos
18
followers
27
following
721% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
11th June 2021 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
ride
,
beach
,
gull
,
seagull
,
seaside
,
pjnn
