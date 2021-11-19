Sign up
Photo 2793
Unused signal box
My lovely friend Rachel collected me today and took me for a seaside walk. We walked about 9 km which is by far the furthest I've walked since my accident. It felt like I've got part of me back!
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3455
photos
16
followers
24
following
765% complete
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
662
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
19th November 2021 10:57am
Tags
bandw
,
signal box
,
pjnn
