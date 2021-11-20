Sign up
Photo 2794
Waxgill
I love being able to research things on my phone using images. I no longer have to refer to this as simply fungi but know its called Waxgill or Waxcap. Picture taken in my garden as I spotted this whilst clearing leaves.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3456
photos
16
followers
24
following
765% complete
View this month »
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
Tags
garden
,
unedited
,
fungi
,
waxcap
,
pjnn
,
waxgill
