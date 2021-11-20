Previous
Waxgill by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2794

Waxgill

I love being able to research things on my phone using images. I no longer have to refer to this as simply fungi but know its called Waxgill or Waxcap. Picture taken in my garden as I spotted this whilst clearing leaves.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

ace
Photo Details

