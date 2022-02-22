Previous
Today's interesting date by plainjaneandnononsense
Today's interesting date

Today's date is a palindrome and an ambigram. This means that it reads the same forwards, backwards and upside down! The font on the ruler isn't quite right for the ambigram but I'm sure you get the idea!
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

@plainjaneandnononsense
