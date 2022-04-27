Sign up
Photo 2952
Macro capture of tree trunk
Snapped in the cemetery on my walk home from hospital
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3664
photos
17
followers
24
following
808% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
27th April 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
lichen
,
pjnn
