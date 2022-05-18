Sign up
Photo 2973
Lilac
Taken on my walk home from my hospital appointment today. The scent took me back to my childhood as we had 3 lilac bushes in our garden.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
plainjaneandnonno...
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
lilac
,
pjnn
