Thank You Ma'am

This lovely tribute is in a house window just around the corner from my house. I just had to snap it as my pic of the day today - the day the country mourns, remembers and watches as the Queen is laid to rest... You've served us well Ma'am RIP.



My son invited me to spend the day with him,. We've been glued to the television but the day had such a different feel than had I watched at home alone.