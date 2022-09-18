Previous
Next
A Time for Reflection by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3067

A Time for Reflection

Lit a candle, took part in the National minute's silence at 8pm and reflected on my memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
840% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise