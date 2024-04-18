Previous
Lilac by plainjaneandnononsense
Lilac

We had 3 lilac bushes in the gate when I was a child. Lilac always brings back happy memories of carefree playing outside. I was however very disappointed that this lilac I passed on my walk to /from work today had absolutely NO scent!
