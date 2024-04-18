Sign up
Photo 3642
Lilac
We had 3 lilac bushes in the gate when I was a child. Lilac always brings back happy memories of carefree playing outside. I was however very disappointed that this lilac I passed on my walk to /from work today had absolutely NO scent!
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
lilac
,
pjnn
