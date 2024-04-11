Previous
Humber Bridge by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3638

Humber Bridge

Lovely belated Mother's Day outing with Dan today as he was poorly on the day. A nice stroll over the bridge and back with lots of time to chat and catch up
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
