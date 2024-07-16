Previous
Food Firsts by plainjaneandnononsense
Food Firsts

My first Bao. I had a breakfast one which contained a hash brown, sausage patty, egg and cheese!

The my first solo dining experience at Weatherspoons. I'm hopeless at eating out alone but was determined not just to eat street food this week!
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

