Books Read in August 2024 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 996

Books Read in August 2024

A Secret Cornish Summer by Trisha Ashley
Typical summer chicklit I just needed a change from detective stories and thrillers

Boarderlands by LJ Ross
At last I have managed to find the next DCI Ryan book

The Horsedancer by Jojo Moyes
An enjoyable story but felt it a little longer than was necessary to tell the tale.

Ryan's Christmas by LJ Ross
Book 16 in the DCI Ryan series

Just. Got. Real by Jane Fallon
Really enjoying her social media based stories

The Shrine by LJ Ross
Yup another DCI Ryan book

One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
I was expecting a predictable summer chicklit. Was pleasantly suprised when I realised the story focuses on the main character's relationship with her late mum instead of a handsome stranger. However her suddenly time travelling to spend time with her youthful mum then returning to the current day with absolutely no explanation was bizzare!

