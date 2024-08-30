Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 995
Poser
Caellen brought a box with him and had very specific ideas what we should create with it (Boxy Boo)! He was also insistent I took a photo!
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4732
photos
17
followers
23
following
273% complete
View this month »
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
Latest from all albums
995
3731
3732
996
3733
3734
3735
997
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
30th August 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
craft
,
pjnn
,
caellen
,
boxcraft
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close