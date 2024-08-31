Sign up
Photo 3732
Living life to the full
Fancied a change today so had cheesy chips at the rugby instead of a hotdog!
Another poor game but another fun afternoon out!
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
plainjaneandnononsense
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
rugby
,
chips
,
pjnn
