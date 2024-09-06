Previous
Tribute by plainjaneandnononsense
A lovely tribute to the late Rob Burrow and the epic 101mile fundraiser run (going the extra mile) by Kevin Sinfield.

Snapped on my way to watch the 68 - 6 defeat at Leeds tonight. I had a sleepover free Friday so decided an away game with my son was a good idea!
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Casablanca ace
That’s lovely, he was awesome
September 7th, 2024  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
@casablanca Absolutely... Its so good to see his legacy live on!
September 7th, 2024  
