Photo 3745
Elaine
Leaving Free2Be today I was asked how my photo taking was going and I mentioned I'd yet to find today's subject. The lovely Elaine jokingly said "Take one of me".... So I did!
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
smiles
,
friend
,
elaine
,
pjnn
