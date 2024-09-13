Sign up
Photo 3749
Mini Me
Amelie has never seen me take a snap of a completed jigsaw although it's something I always do now! I guess it's just in the genes haha as she chose to capture her completed puzzles today!
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4761
photos
18
followers
24
following
1029% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
13th September 2024 7:28pm
Tags
photo
,
jigsaw
,
amelie
,
pjnn
