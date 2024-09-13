Previous
Mini Me by plainjaneandnononsense
Mini Me

Amelie has never seen me take a snap of a completed jigsaw although it's something I always do now! I guess it's just in the genes haha as she chose to capture her completed puzzles today! !
13th September 2024

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
