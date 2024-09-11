Sign up
Previous
Photo 1002
Independence returns
Dan encouraged me to do my first solo drive from home today. Of course there was only one place to go and that was to see the sea. I snapped my car being parked somewhere different to send him and of course couldn't resist snapping the sea!
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4747
photos
18
followers
24
following
Tags
car
,
sea
,
pjnn
