Independence returns by plainjaneandnononsense
Independence returns

Dan encouraged me to do my first solo drive from home today. Of course there was only one place to go and that was to see the sea. I snapped my car being parked somewhere different to send him and of course couldn't resist snapping the sea!
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
