A new home for this beauty!

Lots of hassle picking my new car up today. The DVLA website was down so the garage couldn't tax it as planned. Fortunately both Dan (who was driving it home) and Mike (who took us) were both free to go for lunch whilst they came up with a solution! Dan drove most of the way home then I drove around various road types doing manouvers such as a 3 point turn and bay parking. Having not driven for 3 years and never an automatic or electric I was pleasantly surprised how it went. Getting it up the drive and in the garage (where I'll be charging it) was quite a challenge!