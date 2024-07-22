Previous
Colourful Bark by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3703

Colourful Bark

After so many months working I need to make sure I don't become a couch potato now my reason to leave home no longer exists. Took myself off on a short wellbeing walk to my local woods today.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1014% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise