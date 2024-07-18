Sign up
Photo 3695
Tynemouth
Walked along the coast to and then around Tynemouth today. The abbey ruins and clock tower were expected. The giant Lego men and the phone box cafe (sadly only open at weekends) were a lovely suprise.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
1
0
plainjaneandnononsense
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4681
photos
18
followers
24
following
1012% complete
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
982
3693
983
3694
984
3695
3696
3697
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
tynemouth
,
pjnn
Casablanca
ace
Oh this made me smile. We have some dear friends who live here. Lovely pics.
July 21st, 2024
