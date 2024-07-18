Previous
Tynemouth by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3695

Tynemouth

Walked along the coast to and then around Tynemouth today. The abbey ruins and clock tower were expected. The giant Lego men and the phone box cafe (sadly only open at weekends) were a lovely suprise.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

@plainjaneandnononsense
Casablanca ace
Oh this made me smile. We have some dear friends who live here. Lovely pics.
July 21st, 2024  
