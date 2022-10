Uncertainty

This leaf seems to not be sure of the season... Is it summer, autumn or winter! Seemed appropriate to snap this today on my way home from a work meeting. Being unable to do my job because of my wrist injury means that I'm being "let go" after over 20 years of working there. They have been more than patient and I completely understand their decision. However I'm now feeling like the leaf... Am I unemployed am I disabled, have I taken early retirement but without the pension?