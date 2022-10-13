Sign up
Photo 3121
Light and Shade
Spotted this through the window so dashed outside to snap - I think it may well be my last butterfly capture of the year
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
13th October 2022 12:05pm
white
garden
butterfly
pjnn
