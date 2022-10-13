Previous
Next
Light and Shade by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3121

Light and Shade

Spotted this through the window so dashed outside to snap - I think it may well be my last butterfly capture of the year
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
855% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise