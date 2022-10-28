Sign up
Photo 3136
Better late than never!
Cut this plant back far too late this year. I did have 2, the other one hasn't survived but this one has decided to flower.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3918
photos
19
followers
28
following
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
Tags
red
,
flower
,
garden
,
pjnn
