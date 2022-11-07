My home for the night

My hospital is at 10am tomorrow. I'd planned to travel over today by train. I got an email over a week ago to say my second train had been cancelled but if I changed at a different station I could still complete my journey. As the rail strike is now cancelled I was checking last night at 9. 30 to see if I should revert back to my original plan. Instead I discovered they've cancelled my first train - but hadn't emailed me. On further investigation and after telephoning to confirm I found I was unable to get to Derby today. My lovely son drove a 4 hour round trip after he finished work today to ensure I made tomorrow's appointment.

This Premier Inn is literally across the road from the hospital so at least I know I'll make it now.