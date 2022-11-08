Previous
Memorial by plainjaneandnononsense
Memorial

A memorial in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Derby for all the NHS colleagues lost during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Today I attended my hospital appointment at Kings Treatment Centre Derby. I was pleased to be momentarily distracted as I snapped.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

