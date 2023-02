Victory Dance

Mummy was busy so Uncle Danny and I took Harley to the rugby. Our team were winning comfortably for most of the game (32 - 6) however the opposition made a strong comeback and we only just scrapped a win (32 - 30). There was a crowd of 15000 but this was snapped after we'd stayed to applaud the players! We're in the last stand they pass so the other stands had emptied.