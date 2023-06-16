Previous
Chocolate Hill by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3348

Chocolate Hill

When life feels like it's all uphill make sure you enjoy some chocolate hills along the way.

Not sure if finding photo subjects for 11 years has finally got to me or if I'm just cracking up generally but this seemed a good idea at the time!
16th June 2023 16th Jun 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
