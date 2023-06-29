Sign up
Photo 3368
Making Memories
An absolute scorcher of a day today. Way too hot to be outside all day! Harley and I helped Mummy man her stall at a charity music festival today. However we did sneak off and have fun too!
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
