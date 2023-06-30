Previous
Am abundance of cuteness! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3369

Am abundance of cuteness!

My daughter's car's kittens are getting so cute. Not all of them have opened their eyes yet!

Caellen announced the other evening "My show Andma the kittens when she gets here, she need to see them" as if I was due to arrive any minute! He had to wait but enjoyed taking me to see them today.
Elyse Klemchuk
The kittens are adorable!
June 30th, 2023  
