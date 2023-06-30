Sign up
Previous
Photo 3369
Am abundance of cuteness!
My daughter's car's kittens are getting so cute. Not all of them have opened their eyes yet!
Caellen announced the other evening "My show Andma the kittens when she gets here, she need to see them" as if I was due to arrive any minute! He had to wait but enjoyed taking me to see them today.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Tags
kittens
,
pjnn
Elyse Klemchuk
The kittens are adorable!
June 30th, 2023
