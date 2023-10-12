Previous
Prediction? by plainjaneandnononsense
There's an old wives' tale that if there's lots of berries it's going to be a particularly cold winter. Oh dear I'm seeing lots of berries on my walks!
12th October 2023

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
