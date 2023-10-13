Previous
Tonight's sky by plainjaneandnononsense
Tonight's sky

Although I couldn't see this from my living room window I could tell from the tone of sky that I could see there was some colour somewhere so stepped outside my front door to snap.
13th October 2023

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
