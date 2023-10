So good to be back!

So chuffed with my little self. First the pandemic and then my "running break" means it's over three and a half years since I attended Park Run. At one point I wondered if returning on my 60th birthday was a possibility but waiting for, having and recovering from surgery meant it wasn't an option. I then dared to hope I could do one whilst being 60¡ Today was the day, a no stopping, no walking 5km event run!